With the divorce between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still ongoing, there have been several reports of how things are faring between the estranged spouses. The former couple surely had an intense love story considering their first engagement in the early 2000s and reconciliation decades later. Though it didn’t result in the happily-ever-after they wanted.

Their marriage may have lasted two years, but they share a lot of history that cannot ever be forgotten. With Christmas time and the festivities in full swing, Ben reportedly bought a few gifts for Jennifer and her kids. Here’s what we know about what the actor got for the pop star after their split.

What Did Ben Affleck Gift Jennifer Lopez For Christmas Amidst Ongoing Divorce?

Prior to the get together where the former couple were going to exchange gifts for the kids, Ben was busy shopping for gifts and goodies. According to Page Six, the 52-year-old splurged some money on an “autographed Marlon Brando book” for the 55-year-old singer. Louis Jason, the owner of the Mystery Pier Books store told the portal a few details about his buys.

Ben reportedly purchased “a few books” from his store in West Hollywood. The get together of the legally still married couple featured lunch at the Soho House which is why Ben made sure to buy the goodies he wanted prior to the meeting. The book he bought as a gift for her was meaningful and special because Jennifer has been a longtime fan of Marlon Brando.

Even her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by the late actor. Apart from that, the other gifts “were mostly for each other’s kids.” But the few things they got for each other is what made the day truly special considering their reported attempt to be cordial and friendly despite their split and ongoing divorce. “It was nothing over the top,” the source told the news portal.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Amicable Relationship Despite Split

Jennifer and Ben have remained amicable despite their separation and this was a “gesture to celebrate the holidays.” Meanwhile, previously insiders have claimed that the two “have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.” Their kids go to the same school which is why they continue to stay connected with each other.

Reports state that they “have a mutual respect for one another” and the history they share will not just go away regardless of their current equation. “They’re still close with each other’s children, and even though they don’t have a co-parenting type of relationship, they still feel like a blended family in a lot of ways,” a previous report by Page Six had alleged. For more such updates and info, check out the Hollywood News section on Koimoi.

