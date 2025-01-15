At the moment, there are only two cast members on The Real Housewives who have been a part of their respective shows since the moment they first aired. Kyle Richards from the Beverly Hills edition and Teresa Giudice from the New Jersey edition. The former has been a part of the series since it premiered decade back in 2010 and is considered an OG of the franchise.

15 years and 14 seasons later, Kyle seemed to have reached her breaking point due to which she finally decided to stop filming for the season for a week. Here’s what the reality star revealed about dipping into depression and how it affected her emotional, physical and mental health at the time.

Did Kyle Richards Stop Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills For A Week Due To Depression?

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Richards opened up about the phase she underwent seven months ago when the currently airing 14th season was being filmed. She explained why she chose to step away from filming and production for a week due to how exhausted she had become. “I just didn’t have it in me anymore,” the 56-year-old started off.

“I was at a point where I was so depressed, frankly. I’m not someone who gets depressed. I’ve had anxiety my entire life but never depression, and I really felt like I was struggling with depression and I expressed that,” she continued. Kyle was tired of the other housewives constantly coming at her even though every day she hoped she would have a different experience.

She expressed, “People I thought were my friends, all of a sudden it felt like they weren’t. I just felt like it was too much with what was going on in my life.” Kyle then wondered why she was subjecting herself to all this and it made her question her decision to continue starring on Beverly Hills.

She told the production that she cannot film anymore and the production respected that. “They know that I’ve never done that. In all these years, I’ve never called in sick or not shown up for anything ever; I’ve never canceled a shoot,” she divulged and added that the team told her to take the time she needed and they would reconvene when she was feeling better.

Kyle revealed that even though it was only a week, she felt it was a lot to her because she has never walked away. “If I had it in me to stay, I had to be respectful of what I signed up for. So I took that into consideration,” she said and added that the people-pleaser in her returned to film soon after even though she had been considering exiting the show for the nth time.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Revealed That She Cannot Carry Her Own Children: “I Had To Grieve For A While”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News