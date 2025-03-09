Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan,’ has sparked strong reactions, including a biting critique from her estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

During an appearance on the UK’s TalkTV, Thomas didn’t hold back, as he dismissed the eight-episode show as “bland” and “generic”. However, his criticism wasn’t just about the content for it quickly turned personal.

Meghan Markle’s Childhood Story Disputed

Thomas Markle, 58, wasted no time challenging Meghan’s portrayal of her childhood, calling her nostalgic tales “malarkey.” According to him, the Duchess’s claim of growing up glued to cooking shows and honing her culinary skills was untrue. While their mother, Doria Ragland, was indeed “a great cook,” Thomas insisted that Meghan never so much as lifted a spatula.

Her recollections of eating fast food from Jack in the Box and Taco Bell also came under fire. Thomas countered that Meghan’s upbringing was far from the “poor and underprivileged” narrative she painted. He described it as quite the opposite.

Thomas said, “We weren’t poor. She didn’t have to rub those two nickels together at Sizzler’s salad bar.” He alleged Meghan ate at Musso & Frank Grill, Hamburger Hamlet, and “lots of restaurants in Hollywood.”

A Mocking Take on The Sussex Name

Beyond childhood disputes, Thomas took another jab at his half-sister’s decision to use the Sussex name.

In a sarcastic twist, he joked that he and their sister, Samantha Markle, should change their surnames to Sussex as well, perhaps in an attempt to “redeem” themselves from the so-called “stained, tarnished” Markle reputation.

Meghan, however, has been firm in her choice. During the second episode of her series, she even corrected actress Mindy Kaling for referring to her as Markle instead of Sussex. “You have kids, and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,” she explained, referencing Prince Archie, 5. and Princess Lilibet, 3. “It just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’”

Though the couple’s two young children remain off-camera, Prince Harry does make an appearance, offering his unwavering support. The Duke of Sussex proudly praised his wife’s work on the series, which is a stark contrast to the harsh words from her estranged family.

Thomas Markle’s Final Jab at Meghan

Thomas Jr., who regularly made headlines for criticizing Meghan over the years alongside their dad, Thomas Markle, wrapped up his critique with another dig, this time suggesting he needed to refill their father’s heart medication before letting him sit through Meghan’s show.

For those curious to judge for themselves, With Love, Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.

