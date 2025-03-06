Meghan Markle is finally returning to doing the things she loves most. This year, her Netflix show With Love, Meghan premiered and she is all set to launch her lifestyle brand As Ever. To add to it, fans are happy that she is back on Instagram. Everything she had to leave as she became a part of the royal family, is back in her life and she is thriving and ecstatic with joy.

Recently, she revealed the As Ever website, the logo and the Instagram page of the brand. Now, the products being sold by the lifestyle company have been unveiled, and there’s also a newsletter to subscribe to for more details. Here’s everything we know about the Duchess of Sussex brand.

Everything You Need To Know About Meghan Markle’s Lifestyle Brand As Ever

The official website of As Ever describes itself as “more than a brand” and something of “a love language which consists of “a collection of products” which are inspired by Meghan’s “long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.” They have been “crafted to elevate” the “every day and inspire moments of joy.” Meghan revealed the brand stems from her lifestyle blog The Tig which she closed when she married Prince Harry.

Her message in the first newsletter said, “Though much has changed since then, so much has stayed the same.” The former actress expressed, “I still dance in my kitchen, experiment with recipes, get my hands dirty in the garden, laugh with friends over too many glasses of wine, and pivot from going out in a date night worthy dress to being cozy at home in sweats.”

Recently, Meghan revealed that Netflix will not just be streaming her show With Love, Meghan but is also her partner in As Ever. The collection which will be available to buy during the spring, will cater to everyone from home chefs, new hosts, or those who just want to live life how they want. The first collection features eight products that Meghan has developed last year.

The products include raspberry spread in specialty canister, herbal lemon ginger tea, herbal peppermint tea, herbal hibiscus tea, flower sprinkles, crepe mix, shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles and a limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb. All of them will launch in spring this year and will be available to buy in all 50 states of the United States of America.

Images of the products, the packaging and more are available on the As Ever website. The promotional photographs have been largely praised by fans for their warm, bright, lively and homely aesthetic that has managed to connect with the audience. The same has been said about Meghan’s show which premiered this very month on Netflix with all of its eight episodes.

