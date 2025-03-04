The episodes of Meghan Markle’s docuseries With Love, Meghan have finally been released. She also has the launch of her lifestyle brand As Ever, previously American Riviera Orchard, on her list.

After her marriage to Prince Harry, she faced unwarranted hate and racism from the UK as well as the international media for existing. Meghan and Harry live happily with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibe, in Montecito, California. Here’s what the Duchess said about her romance with Harry all these years later, and they are still on their honeymoon period.

Meghan Markle Reveals She Is On A Honeymoon Period With Prince Harry Again

During a conversation with People, Meghan shared how her marriage with Harry has only gotten stronger over time. “My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me,” she said, referring to her lifestyle blog, where she used to share about food, hosting, travel, and lots more.

After the two started dating and becoming serious about each other, Meghan closed the website and even deleted her Instagram account. They got married in 2018, and as she became a part of the royal family, she had to leave much of her life behind. To add to it, she had to face massive scrutiny and false narratives about herself, making her feel quite nauseated and unwelcome.

Now that she is finally starting to live again, her relationship with Harry has gotten stronger. She revealed, “It’s almost like a honeymoon period again because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits, and just really being in the details of it,” the 43-year-old royal further explained.

Meghan continued, “I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process. It’s just been fun. This is who I’ve always been.” On being asked if it was difficult to walk away from the life she had when she tied the knot with Harry, the former actress responded, “Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more. So that was a choice I made at the time.”

The Suits star added, “I wouldn’t change that for a second.” Meghan and Harry keep their romance going by maintaining their hobbies while having shared interests. “You have your jobs, but then you have things that you share,” the mother of two expressed about the same.

“We’ve been such a close team for so long that we’re just in it beat by beat with each other. And I love that. To be able to be a female founder and do that with my husband’s support means everything,” she finally wrapped up.

