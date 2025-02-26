Meghan Markle appears to be on a full-fledged charm offensive, strategically leaning into public displays of affection to reinforce the image of an unshakable bond with Prince Harry.

Whether at the Invictus Games in Canada or sharing intimate Valentine’s Day snapshots, she seems intent on showcasing their romance as rock solid. However, the surge in affectionate moments hasn’t gone unnoticed, leading many to wonder if there’s more to the story.

Why doesn’t Meghan Markle ever do this during her own events ?? Veterans & Military officials DON’T DO PDA Look at Harry’s arms next to his body, he doesn’t even want Meghan kissing him pic.twitter.com/RJTrStklMk — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) February 8, 2025



Meghan Markle’s PDA Campaign: Genuine Affection Or Scripted Performance?

Even though Meghan’s gestures suggest unwavering devotion, skeptics believe there’s a performative element at play. “It’s hard not to think it’s all for show, right? Meghan is clearly eager for everyone to see just how happy they are, practically shouting that she and Harry are here to stay,” an insider told Radar Online.

“It’s like she’s reading the room and giving the fans exactly what they crave, more couple content! But let’s be real, this isn’t just about that. Meghan is fully committed to being the supportive wife during this big moment for Harry,” a source added.

They added, “She’s all in, but turning what should be intimate moments into something that feels like a promotional campaign? Yeah – that’s got a lot of people raising their eyebrows.” Body language expert Judi James likened Meghan Markle to a “human limpet,” glued to Harry with an almost exaggerated enthusiasm.

“She’s never shy about doing PDAs with Harry, obviously, but I think this took it to a different level,” said James. “She’s giggling, she’s squealing with excitement at things, she’s very breathless. She looked like a cross between a woman on a date night and a mum going to her son’s school open day. It’s a proud mum or besotted wife on a date.”

Meanwhile, UK broadcaster Eamonn Holmes dismissed her behavior as overly rehearsed and inauthentic, labeling it “totally fake.”

👑 Prince Harry and 👑 Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/z4PjLOFjks — Arunee Marvan (@aruneemarvan) February 18, 2025

Rumors Of A Tell-All Book

Amid this PDA blitz, fresh rumors have added fuel to speculation about the state of the Sussexes’ marriage. Vanity Fair’s explosive report suggested Meghan Markle had quietly talked with publishers about a book detailing her life after a potential split from Prince Harry.

While the former Suits actress remains married to the prince, sources claim her team has gauged industry interest in a tell-all memoir focusing on her hypothetical post-divorce journey. Notably, the rumored book isn’t about her past marriage to Trevor Engelson but about what life could look like without Prince Harry.

The timeline of these discussions remains unclear, but whispers of an impending rift have circulated for months. With Donald Trump recently calling Meghan Markle “terrible” and media critics scrutinizing her every move, her public affection campaign seems more like an attempt to rewrite the narrative.

