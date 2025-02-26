Kanye West’s feud with Pete Davidson took an unsettling turn when he allegedly attempted to use his fashion brand to amplify unfounded rumors about the comedian while he was dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

According to Pierre Louis Auvray, a former senior designer at Yeezy, West was determined to push a narrative that Davidson had AIDS, even going so far as to request custom-made T-shirts with inflammatory messages.

Kanye West Using Fashion As Weapon Against Pete Davidson

Auvray, who worked with Yeezy from 2019 to 2021, claimed in a recent interview with Louis Pisano that West had his general manager, Laurence Chandler, reach out with orders for long-sleeved shirts emblazoned with phrases like “Pete Davidson has AIDS,” “Pete Davidson hates Black people,” and “Pete Davidson destroys families.”

“I had to fight because I didn’t want to do it,” Auvray claimed, adding that he felt intense pressure from those within West’s inner circle, including his now-wife, Bianca Censori. The alleged incident occurred when West, 47, was at the SoHo House in Austin, Texas. During a rant, he reportedly made inflammatory remarks “about Jewish people, black people being the first Jewish people, and telling people that Pete Davidson had AIDS.”

“It was sickening,” Auvray recalled and later shared screenshots of his conversation with Chandler, including images of the proposed designs. A source close to Davidson condemned the shirts as “despicable.”

Kanye West’s History Of Harassment

West’s fixation on Davidson dates back to 2022 when the rapper publicly claimed the comedian was a drug addict, gay, and afflicted with a chronic, life-threatening disease. The attacks escalated after Davidson began dating Kim Kardashian in late 2021, less than a year after she filed for divorce from West.

Despite the rapper’s attempts to smear him, Davidson largely ignored the rumors out of respect for Kim Kardashian. However, he did address West’s “AIDS” claim in a 2022 stand-up set for Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, using humor to push back against the bizarre accusations.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Liam Payne’s Toxicology Report Unveils Shocking Mix Of Substances Before Fatal Fall

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News