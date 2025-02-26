Hollywood is buzzing with speculation that exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may be gearing up for a surprising on-screen reunion.

The former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005 before Pitt’s high-profile split and subsequent relationship with Angelina Jolie, could be heading back to work together, and insiders say the project is nothing short of a rom-com goldmine.

My favorite SAG award Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. pic.twitter.com/pbEnMY97KM — lipton (@lipton123) February 23, 2025

A Secret Project in the Works

Aniston has reportedly been keeping details of her next big film under wraps, and sources suggest it’s because of the leading man attached to it, who is none other than Pitt.

Ever since their widely discussed reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards, the Friends alum has had an open invitation from her ex-husband to collaborate on a project. Now, with Hollywood seeing a resurgence of romantic comedies following the massive success of the fourth ‘Bridget Jones’ movie, the timing might finally be right.

“Brad has actually been pitching ideas to Jen for years now, but she’s always resisted,” a longtime friend said per RadarOnline. “She didn’t want to complicate his divorce from Angelina, but was also focused on her own projects. Now his divorce is over, they both could do with a box office win, and Jen really likes the latest script his team has sent over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Hollywood Power Players Want In

Hollywood heavyweights are already circling, hoping to be part of the potential blockbuster. Pitt’s frequent collaborator David Fincher is reportedly eager to direct, while Jimmy Kimmel has allegedly offered input on the script.

“It’s going to be total box office gold to see Brad and Jen let off steam in a rom-com,” they added.

David Fincher and Brad Pitt, they are each other’s muse. pic.twitter.com/kF6GEyyb29 — lipton (@lipton123) January 26, 2025

Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend is Reportedly Concerned

However, not everyone is thrilled about the possible collaboration, which includes Pitt’s current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, as she is reportedly unsettled by his apparent inability to fully let go of his ex-wife.

“When Ines and Brad first got close, there was nothing but vitriol for Angelina, but never Jen,” the friend said. “Jen was always off limits from criticism and almost on a pedestal in Brad’s eyes at how she handled what was a pretty shocking divorce.”

They added, “Ines has accepted that he’s still in contact with her – he insists it’s because he ‘owes her’ after she left him their production company, Plan B, without a fuss. But having them go for it in a romantic comedy will surely be unsettling for Ines.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s last collaboration took place in a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for charity in 2020 that left fans swooning over their undeniable chemistry.

“Ines’ feelings won’t stop this rom-com, though, Brad needs to get a few wins back on the board. His last few movies have not done that well, including last year’s Wolfs with George (Clooney),” an insider added. “If Brad is able to get Jen on board, it would revive both his movie career and get her back in the big-screen game.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Timothée Chalamet Steals The Spotlight On ‘SNL’: From Dylan Performances To Hilarious Award Show Jabs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News