Fresh details have emerged surrounding Liam Payne’s tragic passing, shedding light on the circumstances leading up to his fatal fall in Buenos Aires.

According to a statement released on February 21 by Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14, toxicology reports confirmed the presence of high levels of alcohol and multiple substances in his system at the time of death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

Toxicology Report Findings Concerning Liam Payne

Investigators determined that Payne’s blood alcohol concentration had reached 2.7 grams per liter, which is equivalent to a staggering .27% BAC.

Such levels typically lead to severe impairment, causing confusion, dizziness, and disorientation. Further analysis revealed traces of “cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, cocaethylene and the medication sertraline” in his system.

Events Leading to Liam Payne’s Death

Payne, who was staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, fell from a third-floor balcony in October 2024. Surveillance footage from the early hours of October 14 captured him heading to the reception desk to ask for money, an act now linked to an ongoing investigation into drug transactions.

Shocking photo shows Liam Payne being carried through the lobby of his Argentinian hotel just moments before falling from his room’s balcony. The footage, timestamped at 4:54 p.m. on October 16, captures events just 13 minutes before his fatal fall. pic.twitter.com/xUHFNTtkrm — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) November 25, 2024

Despite initial denials, Braian Paiz was confirmed as a drug supplier, with authorities citing clear evidence that he provided substances in exchange for payment. A search of his residence further corroborated this, as reports indicated that “all the inhabitants/families of the place have as their main livelihood the sale of narcotic material.”

Text messages between Payne and Paiz were uncovered, including a conversation where Paiz offered drugs as a “gift.” Later, when referencing a dealer, he messaged, “The guy with the cigar just answered me, come later if you want.” Payne’s response was direct, “I have 100 US dollars.”

Previous Toxicology Findings

The new revelation follows the prosecutor’s office’s earlier toxicology report, which had already confirmed that, in the 72-hour period before his death, Payne had “alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants” in his body.

“This conclusion was reached after the complete toxicology tests on urine, blood, and vitreous humour,” the press release stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

Initially, three individuals were arrested and charged with manslaughter, his friend Roger Nores and two hotel employees, Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi. However, during a February 21 hearing in Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Court, all charges against them were dropped.

Meanwhile, Paiz and another accused drug dealer, Ezequiel Pereyra, remain in custody awaiting trial. If convicted, they could face sentences ranging from four to fourteen years in prison.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Timothée Chalamet Steals The Spotlight On ‘SNL’: From Dylan Performances To Hilarious Award Show Jabs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News