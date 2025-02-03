Liam Payne shared the life-changing moment that sparked his recovery journey: his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast. That infamous episode, in which Liam made wild claims about One Direction, became the wake-up call he desperately needed.

“I became somebody I didn’t recognise anymore, and I’m sure you guys didn’t either,” Liam confessed in a YouTube video. “I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of looking inwards, I decided to take it outwards on everybody else.”

He admitted that his mental state had spiraled so far that he didn’t even realize how off-track he’d become. We all saw it unfold during the podcast in June 2022 – Liam said some pretty shocking stuff, like how all the One Direction members “hated each other,” and his comments about Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were a lot.

Looking back, I realize Liam has some serious regrets.

He reflected, “It was really wrong, and my own frustrations with my career… so obviously, I want to apologize for that.” But it wasn’t until after that podcast that Liam hit rock bottom. “There is a point when you hit rock bottom, and you realize you have got to do something different as whatever you are doing right now isn’t working for you,” he admitted. And that moment was his turning point.

Despite his controversial words, the One Direction boys rallied behind him. “The rest of the boys have stuck by me, and when I needed them most, they kind of came to my rescue, even Zayn,” Liam shared. That support was pivotal in his journey, as was the unconditional backing from Cheryl Cole and their son, Bear.

“Honestly, more than anything, I want to thank Bear and his mum for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well,” Liam said. “There is no point trying to be a dad when you have nothing to teach.”

After a 100-day stint at a wellness clinic in the U.S., Liam’s turned a corner. He’s now six months sober and feeling like he has his life together. “After I got back out, that process had worked for me, but there were still some little bits left that I had to deal with myself,” he said.

Liam is opening up like never before, and it’s clear that this process of self-discovery and healing has strengthened him. From rock bottom to regaining control of his life, he’s showing that it’s never too late to change your narrative.

And as much as the podcast fallout was a public nightmare, it was the catalyst that saved him. Talk about a life-changing moment that did change his life.

