Zayn Malik's Net Worth 2024: Unpacking the Financial Success of the Former One Direction Star!

Britain’s one of the renowned music sensations, Zayn Malik, the former band member of One Direction, has carved a successful music career as a solo artist. The heartthrob swayed his fans with his sultry vocals, moody vibes, and hit songs like Pillowtalk. Malik, who became every teenage girl’s crush, has a career beyond music. His multifaceted success is thanks to fashion and endorsements, which have contributed significantly to his net worth.

Zayn Malik’s 2024 Net Worth

Born as Zain Javadd Malik, the artist has a net worth of $75 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Zayn’s music career began very young when he started writing rap in high school. He auditioned for The X Factor only because he is a fan of rap and R&B and cited Bruno Mars as his favorite artist. While rejected as a solo artist, he was paired with four other musicians, Nial Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Henry Styles, and Liam Payne, to form One Direction.

Since its Formation, One Direction has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide. The band generated $130 million in revenue between 2014 and 2015, after which Zayn left the group. Following his departure, the group released more albums until it went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Zayn Malik’s Solo Career

Following his departure from One Direction in 2015, Zayn released the album Mind of Mine. Its first single, Pillowtalk, debuted at no. 1 in several countries. The single ranked no. 6 on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart, adding to Zayn Malik’s net worth. His next project with Taylor Swift came in 2016 with the release of I Don’t want a Live Forever, the track which reached no. 2 in America.

Zayn’s top hits, including Dusk Till Dawn, Flames, Better, and Vibez, rose him to greater heights in his solo career.

Zayn Malik’s Real Estate

Zayn owns a $10,7 million penthouse in Manhattan, which measures 3600 square feet and features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The penthouse also includes a 1000-square-foot private roof terrace. Zayn’s net worth is evident in his luxurious farm in rural Pennsylvania.

