Upon its release, James Cameron’s Titanic became an unparalleled blockbuster, solidifying it as one of the highest-grossing films ever. The $2.24 billion grossing film made Leonardo DiCaprio the world’s most prominent actor for his role as Jack Dawson alongside Kate Winslet. Even decades later, Titanic remains a beloved classic, continuing to draw viewers with its poignant love story and historical backdrop. Surprisingly, DiCaprio once admitted that he regretted choosing the hit film over Paul Thomas Anderson’s $43 million movie.

While DiCaprio has often expressed the hard time he faced due to fame when Titanic was released, one of his regrets about doing Titanic instead of Boogie Nights remains astonishing. Interestingly, DiCaprio could’ve been part of Boogie Nights, but filmmaker Anderson’s inexperience made him reject the movie. He shared with GQ, “Boogie Nights is a movie I loved, and I wish I would’ve done it.”

Although the movie only grossed $43 million, DiCaprio didn’t care about the box office performance then. He was more interested in doing the role of p*rn star Dirk Diggler, which was eventually given to Mark Wahlberg. Nonetheless, DiCaprio also expressed regret about not starring in Boogie Nights, prompting curiosity about whether he would choose differently if given another shot. However, he clears out that he would never want to part with Titanic, as the film defines his early career. Instead, he wishes he could have had the opportunity to do both films.

DiCaprio shared, “I’m not saying I would have. But it would have been a different direction, career-wise. I think they’re both great, and I wish I could have done them both … If I’d not done Titanic, I wouldn’t be able to do the types of movies or have my current career. But it would have been interesting to see if I had gone the other way.”

It would’ve been great to see DiCaprio playing a p*rn star, but it won’t have beaten his role in Titanic.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds Trolled Hugh Jackman Relentlessly in Their 2018 “Feud”—Find Out How!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News