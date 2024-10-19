The world came to a halt for the One Direction fans when the news of Liam Payne’s untimely death. Now, new details about his death have come up, and as per that, he was with two prostitutes at the hotel in Buenos Aires. The singer was only 31 years old. Scroll below for the deets.

According to reports, Liam fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of the Buenos Aires hotel. The police were called in after being notified about an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. His body was found in the inner patio of the hotel. His 1D members, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles paid their tributes to their late friend.

According to La Nacion’s report via Hindustan Times, Liam Payne was reportedly in the hotel room with two women who are allegedly 25 years old, and they shared details of what went down in the last few years leading to his death. In the report, an unnamed official stated, “They left prior to 4 p.m. from Payne’s room [and] left the actual hotel around that time because there was a problem, as Payne did not want to pay them.”

The women also noted that the One Direction alum allegedly seemed normal before they left the hotel room. A source said, “The witnesses were cooperative. Not only with their declarations, but they also gave us access to their cell phones.” He was also arguing in the hotel’s lobby, and an American tourist, Michael Fleischmann, witnessed it. The tourist recalled, “‘I’ll give you $20,000 just because I can. I have $55 million, and I like to help people.'” The tourist also shared that Payne looked upset and agitated, walking around and pacing.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Liam was under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs. The Buenos Aires police reportedly revealed the details to the media outlet and shared that Payne was high on the drug Cristal. The police officer detailed how the drug worked and said, “[it] causes users to experience extreme highs and extreme lows, often making them aggressive.”

They also think that his reported erratic behavior might have been due to the drug, which also caused him hallucinations, leading him to jump off the third floor. Liam struggled with substance abuse as an insider told Page Six he spent 100 days in a rehab facility. A source claimed, “Liam was battling a very significant drug addiction, and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working.”

Pictures of Liam Payne’s hotel room went viral on social media and it was a complete mess. There were smashed objects, drugs, and other stuff all over the room.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds Trolled Hugh Jackman Relentlessly in Their 2018 “Feud”—Find Out How!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News