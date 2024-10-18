Ryan Reynolds Trolled Hugh Jackman Relentlessly in Their 2018 "Feud"—Find Out How!

Ah, the love-hate saga between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman! The duo’s playful feud’s pretty entertaining. But do you know when it kicked off? It all started in 2015 when Jackman posted a fun video of Reynolds impersonating him in his Deadpool getup. Ever since the two have been at it for years.

During an interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman recalled their feisty beginnings. Scarlett Johansson might be the unintentional instigator of their rivalry. When Reynolds married the actress, Jackman, who was close to Johansson, warned him to “be on his best behavior.” This playful jab quickly spiraled into a full-blown trolling war that neither could escape.

The Mischief of the Wolverine and Deadpool

The epic back-and-forth soared to great heights during the 2018 birthday celebrations. Jackman recorded a cute birthday message for a fan only to be serenaded by Reynolds, who was decked out in full Deadpool regalia. As Jackman tried to keep a straight face, Reynolds belted “Tomorrow” in the background. “When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message…but are interrupted by the least great showman,” Jackman quipped on Twitter.

But the trolling didn’t stop there. On Reynolds’ 42nd birthday, Jackman took to social media to share a picture of them embracing, claiming, “Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT.” Reynolds, ever the instigator, replied with a cheeky, “This man is a monster. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee.”

Despite their jabs, the two stars shared a genuine bond. In February 2019, they called a temporary truce to promote each other’s businesses. Reynolds announced a heartfelt gesture to create an ad for Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee, while Jackman vowed to do the same for Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. “Official truce with @realhughjackman!”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Feud Just Won’t Quit

The duo’s feud won’t stop. When Jackman injured his hand while performing as Wolverine, he playfully blamed Reynolds on social media. “The first time I’ve played #Wolverine … and bled. It’s @vancityreynolds’ fault,” Jackman posted alongside a photo of his injury. Reynolds responded, “I don’t think you’ve been practicing enough.”

Fast forward to right now, and these two are still at it. Just recently, Jackman celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary with Deborra-Lee Furness. Of course, Reynolds had to comment: “Hang in there, Deb.” Classic Reynolds!

In a world where celebrity feuds often turn sour, the Reynolds-Jackman rivalry is an excellent example of friendship wrapped in humor.

