The frosty relationship between the royal family and Prince Harry has been no secret from anyone. Ever since he spoke out about the things he faced while he was in the UK, the royals have shunned him and refused to treat him right. But King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer scares may have changed things for the fractured family and their respective relationships.

Harry is expected to be back in the UK for his lawsuit against a group of newspapers. The royals allegedly contacted him and Meghan Markle for the same and offered a few words of support. Here’s everything we know about the Duke of Sussex’s equations with the family at the moment.

Has The Royal Family Reached Out To Prince Harry Amidst His Lawsuit Battle In The UK?

According to In Touch Weekly, several members of the royals have been in touch with Prince Harry. “Many people have been reaching out, most of his family has checked in,” a source told the portal about the whole situation. “Apparently Kate was in touch on behalf of her and William, which is huge,” they added, pointing out that the goodwill messages have sparked hope.

As per reports, Harry has been trying to bridge the gap between him and his father King Charles but has not been receiving any response. He even flew back there to check on his health when his cancer diagnosis was first revealed. Rumors suggested that he only got a brief visit and left soon after due to the lack of response from his father who is the current monarch.

“It’s no secret Harry has been chipping away at trying to end this feud for quite some time now so he’s very grateful for this forward movement,” the insider claimed. For the unversed, the lawsuit is against the News Group Newspapers and he will be appearing in person to move the case forward.

Former actress and his wife Meghan is reported to not be following him on the journey as he attends hearings and attends meetings with lawyers. The source also claimed, “Now there’s talk of him breaking bread with his father while he’s there, and possibly even William,” as per the rumors floating.

Though expecting too much would not leave anyone anywhere, but “being this close to such a destructive disaster has highlighted the fact that life is very unpredictable, nothing is promised.” The report concluded, “He would have been gutted if his family didn’t reach out, it speaks volumes that they have.” The results and details will be revealed once the hearings start.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Mayhem: What Is Lady Gaga’s Next Music Album & When Is It Releasing? Pop Star Teases, “Facing My Fear”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News