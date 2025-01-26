Prince Harry admitted that watching Meghan Markle’s steamy ‘Suits’ scenes with her co-star Patrick J. Adams left him feeling overwhelmed and like he needed therapy.

According to The Mirror, Harry dug into Meghan’s past during the early stages of their relationship and stumbled across her intimate moments portraying Rachel Zane, which made him uncomfortable.

Prince Harry’s Reaction to Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Scenes

In his memoir Spare, Harry revealed the images of Meghan’s on-screen love scenes were hard to shake off, joking that it would take “electric shock therapy” to forget them.

“I’d made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online. I’d witnessed her and a cast mate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room… It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head,” he penned.

However, despite his feelings, Harry emphasized that he “didn’t need to see such things” in his quest to understand Meghan’s earlier career.

Royal Concerns About Meghan Markle’s Script

While Harry grappled with the experience, ‘Suits’ creator Aaron Korsch shared that the royal family had their concerns regarding the show.

After Harry and Meghan’s relationship went public, the family requested changes to Meghan’s script. One particular change involved the word “poppycock,” which Meghan was set to say in reference to her family.

Korsch revealed that the royals objected to the word, which held personal significance to his wife’s family, and requested a substitution to avoid unintended interpretations.

He explained, “My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word ‘poppycock’. So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock’. And the royal family did not want her saying the word.”

Korsch understood the royal family’s concerns but was frustrated by the change. He continued, “They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘c—‘.”

He added, “So, we had to change it to ‘b——-‘ instead of ‘poppycock’, and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show.”

