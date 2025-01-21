Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly maintained a preference for being addressed as “sir” or “ma’am” by their staff even after stepping away from royal duties, sparking curiosity and critique.

Despite their departure from the royal family five years ago, the couple seems to still lean into the grandeur of their former titles, which some believe sets them apart as unique and distinguished.

Claims of Staff Instructions and Meghan’s Tie to American Aristocracy

Allegations from those involved in projects like Harry’s book tour and Meghan’s podcast, ‘Archetypes,’ suggest that addressing the duo formally was an expectation, though reportedly dropped in at least one instance when challenged.

Similar claims have been echoed by Scott Moore, CEO of the Invictus Games, who recalled being told to address Harry as “sir” and Meghan as “ma’am.”

“In the US, success, money, fame, all of that stuff exists out here. But a blood title, it’s few and far between,” a source told Vanity Fair.

Meghan’s social circle, composed of elite figures such as socialite Delfina Blaquier, activist Kelly McKee Zajfen, and fashion designer Tracy Robbins, is said to embody the ethos of an “American aristocracy.”

This group allegedly values discretion over public displays, subtly distancing themselves from overt fame-seekers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Distressed by the Allegations

The Sussexes, who are reportedly distressed by these claims, have yet to issue a formal response.

“Things aren’t easy for them right now. Vanity Fair have succeeded in making a bad time worse,” a source close to the couple told The Daily Beast.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez’s Power Play: Cozying Up To Kevin Costner In A Hollywood Romance That Could Sting Ben Affleck!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News