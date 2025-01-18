Meghan Markle extended a heartfelt gesture that left a lasting impact amid the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires. While visiting the Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery group on January 13, the Duchess of Sussex brought donations of clothing and beauty products, shared meals with volunteers, and engaged with families and young girls affected by the Eaton Fire.

The Archewell Foundation’s Role

The actress’ visit wasn’t merely symbolic. Meghan and Prince Harry, through their Archewell Foundation, contributed funds to support the group, founded just days earlier by 14-year-old Avery Colvert to assist teen girls who lost their homes and belongings.

As Meghan arrived casually dressed in black with a Los Angeles baseball cap, she carried two full bags of donations and spent time helping at the center. Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery captioned the clip shared on Instagram, “Thank you to everyone who showed up on Monday, which was such a special day! We love you!”

On Tuesday, the relief group shared “special thanks” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity, saying, “We are official! We can now accept donations directly to our organization and make sure that all of these funds get RIGHT to the community where it’s needed! So many of you have set up your own Venmos and stuff to gather money for us and we are so grateful. A special thanks to The Archewell Foundation for your support!”

A representative from the relief group said of Meghan, “Even just meeting her is life-changing! Having her support is unreal.”

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan visited Altadena Girls. A charity started by a 14 year old girl to aid those affected by the #EatonFire. Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation donated to Altadena Girls.#HarryandMeghan #lafires pic.twitter.com/LqeRRXSthC — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) January 15, 2025

Meghan Markle’s Expanding Relief Efforts In The Community

In addition to their donations, the Sussexes visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, where they helped distribute food and supplies. Witnessing the harrowing aftermath firsthand, Meghan and Harry offered emotional support to victims while continuing to fund recovery and rebuilding efforts.

