The news of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s alleged engagement surprised the Internet but in a pleasant way. While they weren’t expecting the couple to get engaged so soon, they were happy to see the pair on their way to make it legally official. The singer and the actor haven’t yet confirmed it.

However, reports have claimed that they are “crazy for each other” and that Dua and Callum are actually engaged. According to rumors, he proposed to her around the holidays last year, and she happily said yes. The two even spent the rest of the holidays celebrating with family and friends. Here’s everything we know about their blossoming romance.

All About Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s Feelings For Each Other

According to Life & Style Magazine, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are ecstatic, happy, and quite over the moon together. A source told the portal that he has been “the most incredible, loving partner to her” since they got together. “He is always there to support her, will travel to be with her, and constantly surprises her with romantic gestures,” they added about their equation.

As per the insider, Callum even shows up to photo shoots “just to give her flowers and kiss her hello” which is absolutely “adorable.” To add to it, he has gotten quite close with her family and her friend circle. “Dua is super close with her siblings and they all adore him,” the source added, calling them “a perfect match.” Previously, a source called them inseparable.

They had alleged, “Callum isn’t playing any games, and Dua loves that he isn’t hiding their relationship.” For the unversed, the couple was first linked to each other in January last year after a video of them slow dancing at the afterparty of Masters of the Air went viral amongst netizens on the Internet.

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s Romance

Soon after, they were spotted on public dates and were later seen indulging in some public display of affection, thus confirming their romance. But when fans spotted Dua wearing a gorgeous ring on her ring finger in December 2024, there was a lot of buzz about the two getting engaged. Neutrals were also happy, calling them gorgeous and right for each other.

The two haven’t accepted or denied the engagement rumors yet, but their romance has been quite public over the past few months. From their dates and appearances at events to their vacations and the loved-up pictures on social media, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are not keeping their feelings a secret.

