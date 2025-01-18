The legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. Alleged text messages have now been introduced as evidence, and they paint a complicated picture of their strained professional relationship.

Amid accusations of sexual harassment and claims of “social manipulation” from Lively, Baldoni’s legal team has denied all allegations, filing a countersuit alleging civil extortion, defamation, and other serious claims against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloan, and PR Vision.

Text Messages Enter The Spotlight

At the heart of this conflict lies an alleged text exchange from June 3, 2023, presented by Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman. According to Lad Bible, the exchange seemingly shows Lively inviting Baldoni into her trailer while she was breastfeeding.

In the alleged exchange, the 37-year-old actress said, “I’m just pumping in our trailer if you want to work out our lines,” to which Baldoni replied, “I’m Eating with crew and will head that way.” The exchange then ends with Blake Lively allegedly writing, “Take your time.” This text, along with others, is being used to counter Lively’s claims. It portrays moments of close camaraderie during their collaboration on It Ends With Us.

Justin Baldoni‘s lawsuit further claims that “Lively’s intimate comfort with Baldoni continued as filming progressed,” adding, “Lively was so close and comfortable with Baldoni that she freely breastfed in front of him during meetings. She took photos of him holding and soothing her crying baby in her penthouse.”

The suit added, “They laughed deliriously during late-night writing sessions. All of these events took place after the alleged sexual harassment. Lively’s accusations seemed to come out of the blue.” The suit also claims that Lively “regularly breast-fed in front of Baldoni while they had meetings.”

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Speaks On The Issue

Freedman, when speaking of the text messages, said, “We’re going to do is like no one’s ever done in any kind of case. We’re going to take what the young kids call receipts. We’re going to take those text messages and we’re going to put them out for the public now, and we’re doing it as we speak.” He further added, “What you’re starting to see is a complete turnaround in the story. People will be questioning whether this is truthful or not.”

Freedman continued, “When Blake Lively says she was sexually harassed, because Justin Baldoni went into her trailer whilst she was breastfeeding, what she failed to talk about is the invitation she sent in a text message. It’s right there in a text message. [The New York Times] will have reviewed a thousand pages, why didn’t they find that one?”

Blake Lively’s legal team, however, has dismissed the countersuit as an attempt to undermine the victim, maintaining the integrity of her claims.

