Fans are growing concerned about Katy Perry’s strikingly thin appearance. Sources reveal that stress, rather than dieting, is the driving force behind her dramatic weight loss. The 40-year-old pop star, who performed at the Jingle Ball in December looking thinner than ever, has been facing immense pressure after a challenging 2024.

Possible Reason Behind Katy Perry’s Weight Loss

According to insiders, her weight drop is not due to the Ozempic but the intense stress she’s been under recently. “Everyone is whispering that she’s taking Ozempic, but she’s not,” the source told Radar Online. It’s stress that has caused her to drop so much weight.”

As reported earlier by the publication, Katy stepped away from her American Idol judging role to focus on a comeback album. Unfortunately, the album 143 and its lead single, Woman’s World, failed to make a splash, and the disappointing reception took a heavy toll on her.

The backlash from both her fans and critics has left her grappling with anxiety, which sources say severely affected her appetite. “She had a really tough year, between having to leave Idol amid fan backlash and then launching this comeback album that totally flopped,” an insider added. “She was already way thinner than she normally is because she went on this big fitness push ahead of releasing her album.”

Katy Perry’s Pressure To Compete With Young Stars

The pressure Katy Perry feels at 40 to compete with younger pop stars has also contributed to her physical transformation. She embarked on a rigorous fitness regimen to stay “super fit” and relevant in the industry, but the results left her without the curves that once defined her look.

Fans have expressed concern about her gaunt frame, and some believe the transformation has prematurely aged the singer. “She seems to be very proud of how skinny she is, but there’s no denying that this new look has aged her big-time,” a source added. “She doesn’t look healthy. Her fans say she looks sickly, and it’s hard to disagree.”

