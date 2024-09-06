Katy Perry and Billie Eilish are the two powerhouse artists who have earned their recognition through unique paths in the music industry. While Perry rose to fame with her catchy pop anthems like Firework and I Kissed a Girl, becoming a global sensation with her chart-topping hits, Eilish gained fame with her introspective sound debuting with Ocean Eyes and breaking records with her album When We All Fall Asleep. But did you know there was a time when Perry turned down a collaboration with Eilish, calling the latter songs “boring.”

In a throwback TikTok video posted by 102.7 KIIS FM, The California Girls hitmaker told her fans about the collaboration that could’ve come to life. She admitted that she received an email from someone who said, “Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records].” However, at the time, Eilish was not a household name. Perry continued revealing, “It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl. And I was like, ‘Meh, boring.’”

The singer then admitted that she made a “big mistake, huge mistake” for passing on the offer and asked not to let this revelation hit the internet. Eilish’s Ocean Eyes became a hit as it single-handedly propelled her to tremendous stardom. Ever since, Eilish’s songs have topped the charts, bagging her 7 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song for No Time To Die.

Despite turning down the collaboration, the two have no hard feelings. The two are friends in Eilish’s 2021 documentary titled Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. Even Perry introduced the Bad Guy singer to her husband, Orlando Bloom. Perry told Eilish, “My fiancé who doesn’t listen to modern music, he’ll only play you in the car all the time.” However, Eilish didn’t know him at first glance, but when her brother Finneas told her that Bloom starred in Pirates of the Caribbean, she quipped, “That guy?! That was him?! No way! Bring him back. I want to meet him again. He kissed me on the cheek. I did not know that was him. I thought that was just some dude Katy Perry met.”

Luckily, Bloom and Perry returned and gave Eilish another hug.

Must Read: When Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Felt Intimidated By His Super-Talented Dune Co-Stars: “I Was The Sh*ttiest One…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News