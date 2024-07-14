Billie Eilish’s love life has been overlooked as the singer keeps it out of the spotlight. Though she had low-key romances with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce and rapper Bradon Q Adams, she only went Instagram official with Jesse Rutherford. Following their split after a few months into dating and a 10-year age gap, Eilish revealed that she is “physically attracted” to women.

Recently, she opened up about her ideal partner in the latest episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube series Chicken Shop Date. She admitted that “[Smell is] kind of No. 1,”. The singer-songwriter further said, “I can get around it, but I’m definitely like — that’s the first thing I notice. And I have a very strong nose, so if somebody smells good, I like them more.”

When asked what really lights her fire, she admitted, “What turns me on? Passion dude. It’s all about passion.” Furthermore, the Hit Me Hard and Soft singer shared that all she “do is crush on people” and “when I don’t have a crush, life feels so empty.” As the Lovely singer has finally spilled the beans on her ideal partner, here’s a look back on her dating history.

Brandon “Q” Adams

Eilish’ relationship with the rapper, who goes by the stage name, 7:AMP, was discovered in her Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. In the documentary, Eilish shared her moments with Adams and its ending. In one of the scenes in the beginning, the couple is seen talking on the phone when Eilish says, “I love you and I’m in love with you.” Later in Coachella, Eilish sang her song All the Good Girls Go to Hell to Adams during her performance to practice the lyrics.

In the documentary, Eilish also shared their tense moments as during the performance, she forgot her lyrics and was visibly upset. She called Adams, asking him to come see her. In the scene, she hung up the phone and threw it on the floor after she said, “What do you mean, try?”

In another scene, the Grammy winner revealed that Adams didn’t get her anything for Valentine’s Day. When asked how the couple celebrated the holiday, she replied, “Haven’t gotten anything. And the night before, he’d been really weird and distant and s—.” By the end of the documentary, Eilish and Adams have called it quits. Reflecting on the breakup, she said, “I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

She continued, “There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, ‘Dude, you don’t have enough love to love yourself so you can’t love me, dude. And you don’t. [laughs] You think you do.’”

Matthew Tyler Vorce

In April 2021, Eilish sparked dating rumors with Matthew Tyler Vorce when they were spotted together getting coffee in California. Although the pair never spoke about their relationship, the actor did confirm their breakup in May 2022 when he denied cheating rumors. He wrote on his Instagram Story, “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

In another Story, Vorce, who has appeared in horror movies like May I Sleep with Danger? And Little Monsters, he wrote, “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know post is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do. Live your own life.”

During an interview with Vanity Fair in 2022, Eilish reflected on her relationship with Vorce adding, “I feel extremely grateful for the relationship I was in last year and I think he’s so much happier now which makes me really happy.”

Jesse Rutherford

The singer was first rumored with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford in October 2022 when they were spotted on a dinner date. A few days later, they were again spotted kissing outside a restaurant. Later in November, Eilish made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a photo of their Halloween costumes. In the photo, Rutherford was dressed as an old man while Eilish was dressed as a baby, poking fun at their 10-year age gap.

The couple even made a red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala and the singer opened up about their relationship for the first time during an interview with Vanity Fair. She admitted, “It’s really cool. I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it. Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone.”

In December 2022, Rutherford and Eilish celebrated the latter’s 21st birthday and attended her Christmas-themed party in matching outfits. Unfortunately, after less than a year of dating, a rep of Eilish revealed to People that they had parted ways. It said, “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”

