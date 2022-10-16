Billie Eilish might be dating actor Jesse Rutherford, and fans can’t keep calm. The singer previously made noise over her relationship after it was revealed that she broke up with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. It was believed that he cheated on the Happier Than Ever singer, which led to their split.

However, Vorce addressed those rumours and said that it was untrue. He took to his Instagram stories to talk about the same and said that “nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Billie Eilish fans believe that the bad guy singer is dating Jesse Rutherford. The rumours around a romance brewing between the two floated after a video surfaced this Friday of Billie and Jesse seeming to hold hands at Universal Studios Hollywood. Even Eilish posted snaps of Jesse on her Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Billie Eilish spotted holding hands with rumored boyfriend and lead vocalist of The Neighbourhood, Jesse Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/69UVBvDyuC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2022

This was enough for her fans to believe that something is going on between Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford. Several took to Twitter to react to it. A lot of them are shaken by the age gap between the two. Billie is 20 years old, and Jesse is 31.

“Jesse Rutherford dating Billie Eilish is literally my 9/11 and not in a “i wish i had him” way in a “he’s a WEIRDO” way,” one person wrote.

“Wait are Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford dating? Cause he’s 31 and she can’t even legally drink yet…” said another.

“got really excited when i saw that jesse rutherford and Billie Eilish were trending bc i thought there was going to be a new single. i was wrong,” a third fan reacted.

Check out more reactions here:

what business does jesse rutherford have dating billie eilish pic.twitter.com/1wdDh6jgvA — sayna .*ೃ (@OCEANGlRL) October 15, 2022

jesse rutherford is FAR too old to b dating billie eilish bro please don’t b a nonce i literally have a tattoo of ur face — °˖✧ kerys ✧˖° (@keryslee) October 15, 2022

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford from The Neighborhood dating is the last thing I expected to hear in 2022 pic.twitter.com/ESgNMox7ch — dizigirl (@dizideee) October 15, 2022



https://twitter.com/sugarysaturn/status/1581

392392321929216?s=20&t=vpj1N1L5pHRwEeIeT6_WnQ

so… billie eilish and jesse rutherford are dating pic.twitter.com/8Xspcy8kJv — polina🇺🇦 ｡ ﾟ ☁︎｡⋆｡ ﾟ ☾ ﾟ ｡⋆ (@mscfrshrstrnt) October 15, 2022

Meanwhile, recently, Billie Eilish hit the headlines after it was announced that she will co-chair Grammy Museum’s Campaign for Music Education to raise educational funds. Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and Rosalía are the other A-listers who will co-chair the campaign.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram