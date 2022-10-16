The Marvel Cinematic Universe is right now in a phase where it is already very vast but continues to expand with a scope of even more entries. Multiple new projects have been greenlit and a majority of them have already been announced, there are many characters that do not have any actor associated to them. While the big leads have been associated with Tom Cruise, Daniel Radcliffe, Henry Cavill, and so on, getting himself added to the list is Borat fame Sacha Baron Cohen but there is a twist.

Yes, you have read that right. Marvel bosses have now set out to find the actors to play the plethora of new characters they are about to introduce in the MCU. While the leads keep making a thunderous buzz in the news headlines, making a buzz today is a villain and not of any project but Ironheart.

Described as a show that will sit right between magic and technology, Ironheart is one of the most anticipated projects on the MCU roaster and if we are supposed to believe the new rumour as per Giant Freakin Robot report, the creators have now found that most awaited villain Mephisto in none other than Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

If you are unaware, when Elizabeth Olsen starrer WandaVision was running at its peak, the biggest speculation around it was that Mephisto is about to make an entry at any point. But that didn’t happen. Then it was Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. That didn’t happen either. But considering that these two characters yield most of the magic, one cannot blame the speculators for thinking of pitching them against Mephisto. Who is now probably Sacha Baron Cohen.

There is no confirmation on whether Sacha is actually joining Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne or not, yet. But watching the star be a villain and fighting the heroes will be a treat. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comment section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

