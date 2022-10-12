Tom Cruise is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. He has reached a certain height that no other actor has. He is also one of the most bankable actors, and Cruise’s latest venture, Top Gun Maverick, is a testament to that. The movie broke several records at the box office and now stands as the highest-grossing movie of 2022.
It also helped Tom become the highest-paid actor of this year as he took home a $100 million cheque from the profits over his salary. Besides being a good film in itself, it was the Mission Impossible actor’s fame that helped Top Gun 2 reach its current status.
While talking about Tom Cruise, the actor is making noise after receiving death threats. According to The Sun, the megastar, as well as Mission Impossible 7 & 8 director, Christopher McQuarrie brought in heavy-duty bodyguards and security. The reason behind it is because of receiving death threats from a former employee.
The employee, who is a stunt producer, was let go. This led to angry protests and fears of further reprisals. As per the outlet, an insider claimed, “Tom Cruise and Chris are still working on Mission: Impossible 8, mostly in the UK, but things have got increasingly unpleasant with a former crew member, and now it’s a case of taking no chances.”
“It’s a bit of art imitating life, on set, it’s all about heavy protection and threats, and now the same thing is going on behind the cameras. Tom is used to having security teams around him most of the time because of his fame. But for Chris, it’s a very new thing. Nobody is taking any chances,” they added.
It is also said that the employee filed a lawsuit against the actor and Paramount. The stunt producer allegedly claimed that Tom Cruise’s films are financed by Russian Oligarchs and that the FBI is investigating Paramount over the same.
