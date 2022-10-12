Tom Cruise is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. He has reached a certain height that no other actor has. He is also one of the most bankable actors, and Cruise’s latest venture, Top Gun Maverick, is a testament to that. The movie broke several records at the box office and now stands as the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

It also helped Tom become the highest-paid actor of this year as he took home a $100 million cheque from the profits over his salary. Besides being a good film in itself, it was the Mission Impossible actor’s fame that helped Top Gun 2 reach its current status.

While talking about Tom Cruise, the actor is making noise after receiving death threats. According to The Sun, the megastar, as well as Mission Impossible 7 & 8 director, Christopher McQuarrie brought in heavy-duty bodyguards and security. The reason behind it is because of receiving death threats from a former employee.