Marvel President Kevin Feige just triggered the audience twice in the past couple of months as he announced the illustrious phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While many projects are included, we now have a conclusion that phase 6 will end with two films reuniting the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Yes, we are talking about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The latter has created quite a huge buzz already as it has been one of the most anticipated storylines. But looks like Michael Waldron’s entry has put off many.

For the unversed, ever since Marvel confirmed Avengers: Secret Wars, a lot has been said about it. So far we all know how the Endgame fame Russo Brothers have shown their interest in telling this story in the past, to how Marvel is eyeing Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler to direct it. The latest piece of the update has brought in the intel on who the writer will be which has irked a lot on the internet.

Michael Waldron, known for a lot of things a few of which are infamous, was the writer in the recent MCU projects including Loki ( the Tom Hiddleston starrer show) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Both the projects open to polar reviews, the later was bashed by a majority and even labeled as the weakest MCU movie by some.

Now as per the latest reports on the internet, Michael Waldron has been roped in to shape Avengers: Secret Wars. While the news is a big one, it has left a whole lot of people upset as it has killed their excitement for the movie. Many are right now talking about him messing the last movie, and some have even dug out his old questionable tweets. One such tweet has him calling a 15-year-old girl hot. Read on below and catch the recations.

Me sneaking out of Michael waldron’s house with every single copy of avengers secret wars script up my ass pic.twitter.com/qZ9vYJiryq — Elizabeth Olsen (@thelizziebot) October 4, 2022

avengers secret wars is just gonna be variants making out with eachother i can’t breathe — maurice (@duamaximoff) October 4, 2022

literally everyone finding out that michael waldron is writing the script for avengers secret wars pic.twitter.com/46Ox8Vkxxb — mason 🦇🌙 (@kalluzeblover) October 3, 2022

just to let y’all know this is the man who’s writing the avengers: secret wars movie pic.twitter.com/c4Yb0PpaPV — caden (@cleaswitch) October 3, 2022

NOOO PLEASE CMON, multiverse of madness was literally the worst mcu movie objectively on nearly every aspect, writing, pacing, acting – — Vi 🍥 (@KirbyZeii) October 3, 2022

Keep him AWAY from Marvel please!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YsyS2z9m9A — Ahsoka Lives | Ahsoka is filming (@Ahsokalivesss) October 3, 2022

However, there are no confirmations on any news around Avengers: Secret Wars. The movie is three years away from now and is set for a 2025 release. A lot changes in time that long. So all eyes on the official announcement. Stay tuned to Koimoi for them and for everything else from the entertainment world.

