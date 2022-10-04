What is the least obvious place that you can hear a BTS song? Nowhere! The magic of the Kpop group has spread all over the globe. The seven-member band, including Suga, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, J Hope, and RM, has devoted fans who support their idols no matter what.

However, recently, a problem arose after Big Hit Music filed a lawsuit against those people who spread rumours that Taehyung is dating BLACKPINK’s Jennie by leaking private photos. It was followed by the girl band’s music label YG Entertainment to file their own lawsuit over the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, if you are a BTS fan, then you’d know how there has been a rise in Kpop culture even in India. People from all over the country have become a fan of Bantan Boys, which is why they went haywire when a Durga Puja pandal played the songs of the South Korean boy band.

Check out the video here:

Today's highlight: @BTS_twt 's Butter, PTD, Yet to come, For Youth playing at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata… This is a very very rare occurance. I almost cried.🥹#BTS #mahasaptami pic.twitter.com/iAnMtwzVZ7 — June⁷_ J RUSH (@junemacaroon) October 2, 2022

A video shared by a fan went viral. It was a clip containing a recording of BTS’ Yet To Come being played on the speakers at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. Not just that, but another fan shared a photo of a banner of member Jungkook at another pandal in Kolkata as well.

Spotted this huge Jungkook banner near Baghbazar pandal during Durga Puja in Kolkata! So happy to see this!💜@BTS_twt #BTS #JUNGKOOK @btsbengalarmys pic.twitter.com/sqMJP2fpcB — Kookieshop💜Happy Koo Day🐰💜💫 (@goirika) October 1, 2022

If that wasn’t enough to prove how much the crazy around the Kpop group has grown, another person took to Twitter to share a Durga Puja pandal serving Korean food with a big banner of the boy band at the back.

BTS makes an appearance at a neighborhood pandal 😄 Stall by a restaurant that serves Korean food #DurgaPuja pic.twitter.com/MjfIwaY0OO — Tanvi Deshpande (@worthwords01) October 3, 2022

As BTS fans ourselves, it is understandable why these small things would make the ARMY happy. Since the hype around the Bangtan Boys has grown immensely in the country, fans have been wanting them to come to India for a concert. Hopes are high after it was announced that Lollapalooza ties up with Book My Show for their first event in the country.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Amber Heard Owes Way More Than $10.35 Million To Johnny Depp, She’s Indebted To Her Lawyers As Well?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram