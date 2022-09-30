BTS Army is praising V for his latest bold movie. The boy band, which also consists of J Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, and Rm, has become a global phenomenon. Their fanbase has increased immensely all over the world. While mostly the ARMY is known for their kind gestures, recently something controversial happened.

Recently, reports came in that the Bangtan Boys’ company, Big Hit Music, filed criminal complaints against the ones responsible for these ‘ill-intentional rumours’ about Kim Taehyung’s dating life. For the unversed, the singer and BLACKPINK member Jennie were rumoured to be in a relationship after a few images leaked hinted that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to that, V faced backlash from some people on social media. But, when it comes to the BTS member, he doesn’t stop charming his fans with whatever he does. Recently, he flaunted his red tainted lips on the cover of the Kpop group’s Proof Collector’s Edition album. It comes with special and in-depth interviews and pictures of him and other members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook.

BTS Member V’s photos included one where he was putting on the lipstick, one with a smudge, and more. While these photos were enough to make the fans happy, many even praised Kim for going beyond the boundary set in the fashion and beauty world based on gender. Many ARMY members shared those photos on social media as well and made them go viral.

While talking about the Kpop band, members Jin and Suga recently attracted attention after they made appearances at different sports events. Seok-Jin was at the Korea Open at the Seoul Olympic Park tennis center. Meanwhile, Min Yoongi was in Tokyo at the Golden State Warriors practice session.

Taehyung, that red lipstick 💋 🔥 Taehyung for M.A.C or Fenty Beauty when 😭 pic.twitter.com/PnFff3SGZ2 — Taehyung Indiaˢⁿ¹¹⁹|ᶜᵗ⁷⁹🎄by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) September 29, 2022

What do you think about BTS member V’s latest photos in the bold red lipstick?

Must Read: BTS’ RM Beating Henry Cavill Being The Most Handsome Man Has The Internet Divided! Netizens Say “Are You Shitting Me?” As The ARMYs Defend Their Favourite

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram