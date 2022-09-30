When Dakota Johnson Witnessed A Major Wardrobe Malfunction With Her B**bs Popping Out During Fifty Shades Of Grey Premiere

Dakota Johnson is one of those Hollywood actresses who’s always supported the ‘free the n*pple’ movement. Whether it is a red carpet appearance or a casual day out, the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress has always boldly carried her braless looks. But it was once during the premiere of her renowned erotic drama when things went a “little too much.’ Scroll below for details!

Fifty Shades franchise enjoys a massive fan base all across the country. The series grossed a total of $1.32 billion worldwide despite mixed reviews from the critic and is the seventh highest-grossing R-rated franchise of all time. Dakota played the role of Anastasia Steele and her portrayal made her a sensation in no time.

It was back in 2015 when the Fifty Shades Of Grey team held a world premiere in Berlin, Germany. The Lost Daughter actress was seen in a black deep-plunging neckline gown with a thigh-high slit. The choker necklace and red lips gave the X factor to her look, while she sported her signature bangs.

While arriving on the red carpet, pictures witness Dakota Johnson coming out of a luxurious Audi car. It was during that moment that visibly too much spilled out of her clothes, unfortunately turning out to be a controversial oops moment.

But Dakota had no f*cks to give and enjoyed the rest of the night like a diva. There also remained another moment during media interaction that witnessed a nip-slip scenario. But it is the risqué dress that needs to be blamed for it, or probably the wrong angles!

Take a look at Dakota Johnson from the Fifty Shades Of Grey world premiere below:

FEBRUARY 11th, 2015: Dakota arriving at the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Premiere during The 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.#DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/vJlOUZkrxn — Dakota Johnson Throwbacks (@onthisdaydakota) February 12, 2022

On the professional front, Dakota Johnson will be next seen in Madame Web.

