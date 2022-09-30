Once Scarlett Johansson and Sandra Bullock sent a shockwave after sharing a kiss on stage. Who says it is just Madonna who has had many jaw-dropping lip-locking moments on stage? Many celebrities have hit the headlines over the same. The most recent pair was Harry Styles and Nick Kroll at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling.

Though the duo also kissed in the movie. There are many other captivating examples of celebs smooching in front of the crowd. Another iconic one was between Britney Spears and Rihanna, Robert Pattinson and Twilight co-star Taylor Lautner and more.

Coming back to the point, Scarlett Johansson and Sandra Bullock once made the headlines after the Hollywood beauties kissed each other at the MTV VMAs 2010. The Gravity actress was on the stage to accept an award, and she was greeted by Johansson. Sandra was also nominated for Best Kiss, alongside the Black Widow’s ex Ryan Reynolds.

Sandra Bullock looked at Scarlett Johansson and jokingly said, “This is so weird. Scarlett, I really love you and all, but this is just really uncomfortable. Why are you here?” The Jojo Rabbit actress responded by saying, “I’m here because Ryan couldn’t be here, and I wanted to be here when you accepted your award for Best Kiss.”

Watch the video here:

“That’s so nice. But we didn’t win,” the Speed actress said. Johansson replied, “Right… well… I thought you should have won… it was a great kiss.” Sandra agreed, “It was. It really was.” After this, both the stars moved closer and smooched each other’s lips.

The crowd went into an uproar watching Sandra Bullock and Scarlett Johansson lock lips. Their kiss also goes down as one of the most iconic moments at the MTV VMAs.

