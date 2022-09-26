Despite all the controversies and poor ratings, Harry Styles’ Don’t Worry Darling pushes through the box office. The movie, which is directed by Olivia Wilde and also stars Florence Pugh, has attracted a lot of buzz around it for all the wrong reasons. It was said that the director and the Black Widow actress were in a feud.

However, Olivia refuted those claims. Not just that, but rumours broke out that the former One Direction singer spat on Chris Pine during the premiere of the movie. A video went viral, which it seemed like he did. But later, Pine denied these rumours.

More controversies around the alleged pay gap, Olivia Wilde firing Shia LeBeouf, and more swept around Don’t Worry Darling. Those who did watch the movie criticized Harry Styles for his acting, while the film received mostly mixed to negative reviews. Currently, it has a 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite all of this, Don’t Worry Darling has been able to churn in big at the box office. As per Box Office Mojo, the Harry Styles starrer made $19.8 million domestically (North America) over the three-day weekend. Adding the $10.2 million international collection, the Olivia Wilde directorial in total has churned in $30 million globally.

It was just inches short of what Avatar’s re-release made ($30.5 million). However, it was still a good start for the movie. Let’s see if the movie is able to maintain steady growth over the next few days. It is already quite close to covering its reported $35 million budget.

While talking about the drama around Don’t Worry Darling, a new report has come mentioning a statement from 40 crew members from the movie who also denied a feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh. It said that any “allegations about unprofessional behaviour” are false.

