Avatar is doing great at the box office even after being re-released 13 years after its original premiere. The James Cameron directorial was remastered and hit the big screens once again before the sequel, The Way of Water, which comes out in December 2022. Being the biggest movie of all time, it was expected that the re-release would also go big at the box office.

The expectations were right as the movie topped the charts over the weekend. Keep reading to know more. The Zoe Saldana starrer doesn’t have any new or changed footage in it, except for its quality. What it does contain is a teaser for Avatar 2.

Even James Cameron has prompted fans to watch the remastered version of Avatar in theatres. As there’s hype for the sequel, fans flocked theatres and helped in posting some big numbers. Due to this, the film topped the weekend box office charts even almost 15 years later.

As per Box Office Mojo, Avatar’s re-release has churned in a whopping $30.5 million over the three-day weekend. It is a lot more than or equal to what a lot of movies released this year made, like Beast and Bullet Train. Domestically (North America), the James Cameron-helmed movie made $10 million. It is the overseas collection that saw a major rise.

The film made $20.5 million internationally. If we compare the re-release to other movies that saw light on the big screen again, like Morbius and Spider-Man: No Way Home, then this sci-fi flick has broken all the records.

Now, it seems that Avatar’s re-release has an outside chance of pushing the James Cameron directorial to the $3 billion mark globally. It is a record that has never been created before. It needs a $100 million miracle to do that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

