Due to National Cinema Day on Friday, each of the films in the running, be it holdover biggie Brahmastra, new releases Chup and Dhokha, or re-released Avatar did better than they would have had they arrived with regular ticket pricing. However one film which saw relatively lesser dip when compared to the rest is Avatar. Ironically, this isn’t even a new release and still the collections were largely stable.

There is a reason for that. Avatar has been released primarily on 3D and IMAX versions and in these theatres the ticket prices were not Rs. 75/=. There was high end population watch the film and that too on a repeat run that’s taking place after nine years. This means there is a loyal audience base which patronising the film and then don’t mind giving it a dekko regardless of the price.

As a result, 1.50 crores* more came in on Saturday and that has pushed the overall total to 3.25 crores*. For a film like Avatar that’s on a re-run and released solely to bring on a recall value for those who are waiting for the sequel to arrive in December, a lifetime of around 10 crores is there for the taking and that’s not a bad deal at all.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

