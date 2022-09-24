James Cameron’s Avatar – starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver in pivotal roles, was originally released in 2009 and was dubbed an instant critical and commercial success. The epic sci-fi became the highest-grossing film of all time as well as the first to surpass $2 billion at the global box office. Now the film has hit theatres again.

And as per reports coming in, the theatrical re-release of the 2009 epic sci-fi film has grossed $3.5M from 37 international box office markets. Read on to know the break-up regarding how much money poured in from which international market.

As per a report from Deadline, Avatar opened at the top of the box office in Italy – earning $300K there, as well as in Germany and Mexico – grossing $200K each in both markets. The re-released film also opened at the No. 1 box office spot in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia, Ukraine, Singapore, Thailand, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia – though the exact numbers haven’t been revealed.

In Australia, the James Cameron film opened in third place with box office earnings of $400K – with 3D ticket sales accounting for 69% of the total gross. Avatar’s performance continued to impress even on its second day in France as the film made a total gross of $700K combined on both days. The French are at the top of the international market for the film currently with Australia, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Korea following behind. In Saudi Arabia, the film made $300K on its first two days of being re-released and Korea earned sales worth $446K (Friday number is not included in the overall total) in the two days.

While these numbers alone total over $2.5M, – the James Cameron film was released in North America (with about $2.5M in presales), the UK, Japan and India on Friday (September 23).

As per the above-mentioned portal, fans watching the theatrical re-release of the film will also be able to catch an exclusive sneak peek of its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water – attached at the film’s end credits. The sequel is currently scheduled for theatrical release on December 16.

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)

