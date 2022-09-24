After the blockbuster record breaking release of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, there has been curiosity around the track Rasiya that plays in the movie. There has been immense buzz on social media to release the full version of the song. On popular demand, Sony Music India and team Brahmāstra releases the most awaited romantic track, ‘Rasiya’ for all music enthusiasts across the globe. Winning hearts globally with its music, storyline, and VFX, Brahmāstra was the No. 1 Film worldwide in its opening weekend!

The romantic ballad is led by the vocals of Tushar Joshi and Shreya Ghoshal, composed by Pritam Chakraborty, and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The melodious track features the most popular couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing his experience on composing the track, Pritam said, “I loved and enjoyed composing for Rasiya. Brahmāstra’s album has topped charts globally and I am very hopeful fans will love Rasiya too.”

Sharing his experience, singer Tushar Joshi said, “Rasiya was a sample track for the film and I am overwhelmed with the response and love that we are receiving for this track. It’s only due to the audience demand that this song is exclusively being released post the movie release. It has been a great experience to voice Rasiya and I’m really excited about the release.”

Making the song iconic with her melodious voice, Shreya Ghoshal said, “It has always been a delightful experience to work with Pritam Da. Being a part of the biggest movie of the year is special, and I am glad the full song is out now on popular demand. I had a lot of fun recording the song. The track touches one’s soul and I am certain that the audience will give immense love to Rasiya.”

On the release of the track, singer-lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya said, “I’m excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. All the songs have crossed milestones in Indian cinema. Rasiya is one of my favorites from the Brahmāstra album with powerful yet soothing lyrics.”

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions the magnum opus BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE – SHIVA starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Must Read: Brahmastra: Older People Having A ‘Bit Of Trouble’ To Understand The Film, Ayan Mukerji Says “They Couldn’t Understand The Grammar & Syntax”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram