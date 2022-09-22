Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is still roaring at the box office. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is seeing a lot of footfall but mostly from the young generation. Now, in a recent media interaction, Ayan Mukerji opened up about what criticisms the film faced from the older generation. Scroll below to know.

Since Brahmastra released, the film received a mixed response from the audience. While a group of people loved the storyline and the VFX, there are people who found loopholes in the character build-ups.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt talked about the love story that has been shown between Isha and Shiva. She said, “it’s like a Disney love story. It almost feels like it doesn’t happen in today’s day and age where a girl and a boy just instantly fall in love.” She further added, “But that Disney-esque quality we discovered after watching the film and you said ‘some older youth won’t get into it’.”

Getting into the conversation, Ayan Mukerji shared the criticisms that Brahmastra faced from the older generations. Talking about how the older people didn’t understand the ‘grammar and syntax’ of the film, he said, “One thing that I’ve heard is that as audiences are skewing older, some of them are even having a little bit of trouble perhaps understanding this sort of film, the genre of the film is very new.” He further added that even though they couldn’t fully understand at the first go, he believes with time the older people will also get a hang of it.

