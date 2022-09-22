Saif Ali Khan Practised With Real Guns For 'Vikram Vedha' To Understand The Drill & Directors Say "We Were Astounded"

Director duo Pushkar and Gayatri said that actor Saif Ali Khan has put in a lot of hard work and his passion is visible in his body language in the trailer of ‘Vikram Vedha’.

From vigorous practice with real guns to understanding the sounds and mechanism of shooting a gun, the actor went into the skin of the character to showcase realism on the celluloid. He learnt the way they hold guns and how they raid buildings inhabited by gangsters.

Directors Pushkar and Gayatri said: “As the script demanded, we wanted Saif Ali Khan to adopt the genuine encounter specialist cop persona. We were astounded by his rigorous research regimen which included immense practice with real weapons and understanding the drill of using the real weapon.”

“Saif Ali Khan has put a lot of hardwork and his passion towards his craft is visible in his body language in the trailer and the film,” they added.

The upcoming film also stars Hrithik Roshan.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

It will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

