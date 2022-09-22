Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Is Elated By Fans Love, "Days Like These Strengthen My Purpose As An Actor"

Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan is an entertainment package and every time his film releases, the entire nation is looking forward to his films to hit the theatres. The superstar marks his 25th film with Vikram Vedha, and currently, the superstar is on a promotional spree for the same.

Taking to social media, he shared a video of himself from the song release event of Alcoholia. In the video, the superstar talked about how Vikram Vedha. He said “This is my 25th film, and the audience’s love and excitement is really important to me. I think that we should see work first, talk later!”

We can see a huge crowd getting excited for Hrithik Roshan and his dance. The view was ecstatic.