Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Is Elated By Fans Love, "Days Like These Strengthen My Purpose As An Actor"

Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan is an entertainment package and every time his film releases, the entire nation is looking forward to his films to hit the theatres. The superstar marks his 25th film with Vikram Vedha, and currently, the superstar is on a promotional spree for the same.
Advertisement
Taking to social media, he shared a video of himself from the song release event of Alcoholia. In the video, the superstar talked about how Vikram Vedha. He said “This is my 25th film, and the audience’s love and excitement is really important to me. I think that we should see work first, talk later!”
Advertisement
We can see a huge crowd getting excited for Hrithik Roshan and his dance. The view was ecstatic.
Trending
In the caption, he wrote “Ek hota hain picture banane ka mazza…Aur ek hota hain aap sabhi ke saath baithke usko experience karne ki khushi. Days like these strengthen my purpose as an actor.”
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Recently, the trailer of Vikram Vedha was released and it has received love from all quarters. Hrithik Roshan has grabbed the attention for the latest song Alcoholia which has taken the internet by storm. His moves are solid and appealing, and are the hottest topic of discussion since the release of the song.
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is also making headlines for his upcoming film Fighter next to Deepika Padukone.
Must Read: R Madhavan Feels Oscars Are Too Hyped In India, “Ab Bohot Ho Gaya, We’re Trying To Prove Something Over There”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement