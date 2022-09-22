R Madhavan is known for sharing his viewpoints in a balanced way. Amid the ongoing fuss about Oscars 2022, the actor has spoken about how we Indians perceive the Academy Awards. He also shared his opinion about the films that should have been sent by the jury for this year’s awards while mentioning the name of his Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Keep reading to know more details.

For the unversed, Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show‘ has been sent to the Oscars as India’s official entry by the government. Given the buzz around RRR and the kind of appreciation it has been receiving in the west, Chhello Show’s entry came as a shocker to many. Ever since the decision has been announced, netizens are sharing their reactions on social media, which are highly mixed.

Amid all these Oscars talks, R Madhavan has shared his opinion while talking to IndiaToday.in. He along with actor Darshan Kumaar graced the interview ahead of Round D Corner’s release. Madhavan said, “I think they (government) should send Rocketry also, The Kashmir Files.” He further shared, “He (Darshan) is starting a campaign for The Kashmir Files, I am starting a campaign for Rocketry.”