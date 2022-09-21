Since yesterday, movie lovers are going berserk as the Gujarati film Chhello Show – Last Film Show has been selected as India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards aka Oscars 2022. Many thought that SS Rajamouli’s RRR would make a cut considering all the appreciation it has been getting, not just in India but from Hollywood too. Now, director Nalin has opened up about the same and below is all you need to know.

Ever since Chhello’s name has come out as India’s official entry for the Oscars, social media is witnessing mixed and highly polarising reactions. Many are calling out and slamming the jury for ignoring a masterpiece like RRR, just because it was commercially successful. Netizens are questioning the biased mindset over giving less or no importance to box office-friendly films. Even movie lovers from abroad aren’t happy with the jury’s decision.

Amid all such talks, Chhello director Nalin has broken his silence while talking to ETimes. On edging out RRR and other Indian films, he said, “I am sorry; I can’t comment on that. It’s a question to the jury which comprised 17 people. It was a unanimous choice. I can assume the reason to be only the fact that the jury was pleasantly surprised with my film. They had seen the other films which the media was talking about since 2 days, as India’s Oscar entry- ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘.”

Meanwhile, it’s being said that RRR still has a chance to make it to the Oscars even though Chhello is India’s official entry. Variance Films, who distributed the film in the US, has urged Academy members to select the film for various categories through voting.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

