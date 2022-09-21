When ‘The Kashmir Files’ was announced, there was barely any hype around the film. But as soon as it was released in March this year, Vivek Agnihotri directorial became a rage and all people would talk about is the film. The film was based on the massive genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits and got critically acclaimed by not just the fans but also critics. Now, director Vivek has opened up on TKF not making it to the Oscars 2023 and has given a subtle answer to this. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, ‘Chhello Show’ a Gujarati film is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023 while there was a lot of hype around RRR, the film didn’t make it to the list either. The Gujarati film stars Bhavin Rabari, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Srimali in pivotal roles and is nominated under the ‘Best International Feature’ category at the Academy awards.

Talking about ‘The Kashmir Files’, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, TKF director Vivek Agnihotri congratulated the team of Chhello Show and said, “I wish them all the luck for the future run. I have nothing else to say.”

When asked if he’s planning to take ‘The Kashmir Files’ to Oscars 2023 independently, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Mujhe inn sab cheezon se farak nahi padta. When it comes to the film going to the Oscars independently, it is something which the makers have to decide”.

He concluded by saying, “Right now, I am doing another film, and I have moved on.”

What are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri reacting to ‘The Kashmir Files’ not being able to make it to the Oscars 2023? Tell us in the comments below.

