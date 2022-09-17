Director Vivek Agnihotri has risen to unprecedented fame with the historical success of The Kashmir Files. The film was critically acclaimed and it did wonders at the box office by making 300 crores globally. If all such recognition is kept aside, TKF has been a hot topic of discussion with many believing it to be a film driven by an agenda which suits the people sitting in power. Recently, Vivek spoke about the same and below is all you need to know.

For those who don’t know, Vivek has always been a strong supporter of Indian Prime Narendra Modi’s policies and the ideology of his political party BJP. He openly lauds PM Modi’s style of working and his decisions. Due to this, many think that Vivek’s films are driven by an agenda that seems inclined toward the right-wing politics, with which BJP is affiliated. Even his TKF was called a propaganda film by many.

Reacting to all such claims against The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Only a very few people are calling it a propaganda movie. My film neither endorses Narendra Modi, BJP, right-wing, nor did the government fund my film. Did anybody call films like ‘Haider’, ‘Mission Kashmir’, ‘Fanaa’ etc which justified terrorism as propaganda films?” while talking to Deccan Herald.

Vivek Agnihotri even said that he’s not a part of Bollywood. “Bollywood are people who call themselves Bollywood. It’s a mindset, which uses all tried-and-tested formulas, repackages them, and sells it to the people. I stand outside of it. Making Hindi films is not necessarily part of Bollywood. The Bollywood mindset can be part of other industries too,” the director added.

Do you agree with Vivek Agnihotri’s thoughts? Share with us through comments. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi!

