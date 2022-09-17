The Internet is funny but it can be bizarre too. Often netizens find something amusing that entertains them and the rest of the time find someone to troll for various reasons. Astrologer Nidhi Chaudhary and her blouse have become a trending topic on Twitter now. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Nidhi made a name for herself in astrology, fashion, and lifestyle blogs and videos. She even describes herself as a lawyer, a social media influencer, a fashion stylist, an astrologer, and a tarot card reader. But her recent tweet has got the netizen’s attention.

Recently, Nidhi Chaudhary took to Twitter and advised viewers that “One of the best remedies for Saturn/ Shani is to never exploit your helpers & help the underprivileged people.” Along with her tweet, she also added a video wherein she was seen wearing a blue saree and skipped the blouse.

Take a look at her tweet below:

One of the best remedy for Saturn/ Shani is to never exploit your helpers & help the underprivileged people. 💙#astrology pic.twitter.com/P8XfGKBDIQ — Nidhi Chaudhary (@thenidhii) September 10, 2022

Needless to say, her video went viral and netizens are obsessed with the absence of her blouse. Nidhi started getting trolled for her daring fashion choice. A user even slammed her for insulting Astrology calling it a Vedic science and offered her money to buy a blouse. But the influencer decided to react by giving her UPI ID.

The user wrote, “For me, you are an underprivileged woman right now, who couldn’t afford a blouse. Give me your bank account details, will transfer some money to buy one. What example are you setting for our youth? Astrology is Vedic science and this is no way to use it. Cheap!!!”

For me you are an underprivileged woman right now, who couldn't afford a blouse. Give me your bank account details, will transfer some money to buy one. What example are you setting for our youth? Astrology is vedic science and this is no way to use it. Cheap!!! — Anamika Tiwari (@anaamikaatiwari) September 11, 2022

Aaiye chalte hai nidhi ji ki taraf kya wo blouse kharidegi ya nahi pic.twitter.com/13TOYqHkbA — Tweet Chor👑 (@Pagal_aurat) September 11, 2022

As usual, the internet had a field day over their feud on Twitter and users began sharing memes on the micro-blogging site. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Twitter Users Sending Money To Nidhi Ji For Buying blouse be like-: pic.twitter.com/NqMbH7m7Ts — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) September 11, 2022

nidhi ji after collecting 101rs in the name of blouse. pic.twitter.com/gplqGunAt8 — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) September 11, 2022

People supporting Nidhi Ji for Buying blouse Nidhi ji : pic.twitter.com/AwwHpL7O0M — 𝑸𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒎 𝑯𝒖𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒏  (@qasim_says_) September 11, 2022

Nidhi after receiving money for blouse through her astrology video : pic.twitter.com/LqX4oCC9Km — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) September 11, 2022

Nidhi receiving money for Blouse. pic.twitter.com/64h8vJgqql — Yaman (@Oye_lambu) September 11, 2022

Men

Donating for Donating for

good cause. Nidhi Ji's blouse pic.twitter.com/KkNzfrZw7t — Hunny Sharma (@funnysharmaa) September 11, 2022

