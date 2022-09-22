Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is in the headline now after filmmaker-producer Karan Johar revealed that the actress dated ‘two boys at the same time’. Reportedly, the actress was dating Ishaan Khatter and Vijay Deverakonda at the same time. But did you know that Shilpa Shetty once accused Akshay Kumar of the same? Scroll down to know more.

Khiladi Kumar was known to be a ladies man of Bollywood before he got married to former actress and author Twinkle Khanna. He was linked with several actresses at that time. One of his most talked about link-ups happened with Shilpa back in the 90s.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty met during the making of Main Khiladi Tu Anari and fell for each other. However, their fling did not last long and it ended on a bitter note. The Dhadkan actress’ heart broke into million pieces after she learned that Akki cheated on her with Twinkle Khanna.

Stung by his betrayal, Shilpa went on to reveal that Akshay had been unfaithful throughout their relationship during a conversation with India Today. Back in 2000, she said, “I never imagined that he could two-time me and that too all along with our relationship.”

However, Shilpa Shetty maintained that she holds no grudges against Twinkle Khanna. “No, I’m not at all upset with her. What’s her fault if my man was cheating on me? There is no point blaming any other woman, it was entirely his fault,” Nikamma actress said.

Shilpa Shetty learned about Akshay Kumar two timing her during the shoot of Dhadkan. Even then, she did not confront him on the set, instead she waited to complete the shoot. “When you love someone and all along, don’t realise that you are being taken for a ride, it can be very annoying. I wanted our film to get over and be released so that it wouldn’t come in the way of my producers. I couldn’t harass them just because my personal life was turning into shambles. So, I decided to wait till Dhadkan was done with,” she revealed.

“Akshay used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person, I was upset with, was him. But I’m sure he’ll get it all back. It’s not easy to forget the past so soon, but I’m glad I’ve had the strength to move on. Today, he’s a forgotten chapter as far as I’m concerned. I will never work with him again,” she added.

