It isn’t a surprise that Bollywood stars often get into the moment during intimate scenes. A video of Emraan Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri is amongst the most-watched where they continued to kiss despite the director calling for ‘cut.’ But do you know, something similar happened with Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra? Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Sidharth and Jacqueline were seen together in the action comedy film, A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky. The 2017 film was written and directed by Raj & DK. It turned out to be a box office failure. Despite the dull response, it was the steamy sequence of the lead stars that made a lot of noise.

Advertisement

The song Laagi Na Choote from A Gentleman saw Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez indulged in a passionate smooching scene. The sequence led to a steamy love-making scene but the duo got so indulged in the kiss that Raj & DK called it the “longest kiss” of Bollywood!

Raj & DK had revealed to Mid-Day, “We were telling them that it’s a cut (the shot), but Sid and Jackie were so into the moment that they couldn’t listen and it became the longest kiss of Bollywood.”

Leading actor Sidharth Malhotra also did not shy away from handling that Jacqueline Fernandez was too hot to handle! “The song comes at a crucial moment in the film where the lead pair needs to fully trust each other and give into each other. The mood is intense, it’s sensual and it needed us to be in the moment of romance. Jackie is just too hot to handle in this song,” he shared.

Jacqueline Fernandez also later said that Sidharth Malhotra made her feel really comfortable!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Breaks His Silence On ‘The Kashmir Files’ Not Making It To The Oscars 2023: “Mujhe Inn Sab Cheezon Se Farak Nahi Padta”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram