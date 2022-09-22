Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor has made a name in Bollywood within the short span of her career but for what she gets the attention is mostly her fashion sense. Be it a saree or a sultry outfit, Janhvi Kapoor knows how to style it.

Janhvi never fails to mesmerise her audience with her fashion sense. Whenever she steps outside, she always put her best fashion foot forward and tries to keep up with the trend.

Recently for a media appearance, Janhvi Kapoor donned an orange-hued body-hugging dress that featured a plunging neckline, flaunting her busty cleava*ge. She completed her look with heels and no accessories. She accentuated with a light foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, light smokey eyes with thin liner, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, and nude brown lip shade.

She tied her hair in a sleek high ponytail. Sharing the glitz and glam pictures, Janhvi Kapoor penned a hilarious caption on her Instagram profile. She wrote, “vitamin C ya laterrrrr” with an orange emoji.

However, the netizens weren’t happy about her looks and trolled her brutally. In a video shared by a paparazzi team Viral Bhayani, a few people targeted Janhvi Kapoor for her acting, while a few commented on how she looked. One of them wrote, “देखा न कहीं बाहर न आ जाए”. Another one commented, “Movie to waisay b koi nahi dai raha Bas sirf body he dekatay raho”, while another penned, “Ma. Kya chali gai iski yeh to Puri day by day open hote ja rahi h”. One of the users wrote, “Adha dikhane se kya hoga pura dikha deti”. Another user commented, “These are breast implant, ryt!”

A few of them even compared Janhvi Kapoor with Sunny Leone and Uorfi Javed. A comment could be read as, “Isko to dekh kar lag raha hai sunny Leone ko Piche kar de”. Another one penned, “Sister of Urfi Javed.”

Well, do you think Janhvi Kapoor deserves this much online hatred? Let us know!

