The 67th Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai last night and the red carpet was a fashionista dream (and nightmare) come true. While some Bollywood beauties slayed the award night’s red carpet, others fell flat – either cos they lacked experimenting, went basic or experimented too much. Tejasswi Prakash walked the red carpet and let us tell you, she was one of the best-dressed people of the night.

Dressed in a black (that looks midnight blue in the spotlight) figure-hugging gown – with elaborate sleeves and layers from her knee down, this Naagin actress is casting a spell.

The extravagant gown by label John & Ananth makes Tejasswi Prakash looks like a mix of a fairy (with wings), a siren and a drop-dead gorgeous (human) beauty. The elaborate sleeves – that appear to be giving shoulders wings are the perfect balance to the cl*avage showing, deep V-neck the gown had. Too hot na (wink!).

While the top part of the dress has us playing ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ looking at Tejasswi Prakash, the remaining of her dress and look are also unmissable. The actress and her team styled the figure-hugging, mermaid-cut dress – with layers of matching fabric from her knees to the floor, with shoes by London Rag India. We wish we could have caught a glimpse of it.

For her hair, the Bigg Boss 15 winner went for a sleek, behind-the-ears open hairdo. As for makeup, the actress was a little loud with a perfectly contoured face, shiny nude lipstick, highlight on her cheekbones and perfectly done eyes with kohl, mascara and eyeshadow. She accessorized with extremely long and detailed black/midnight blue gem earrings and a couple of rings.

We are loving this look of your Ms Tejasswi Prakash! Keep serving us more such stunning and drop-dead gorgeous looks. Are you loving it or LOVING IT! Let us know in the comments.

