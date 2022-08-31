Katrina Kaif never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. The beauty was snapped in the city last night attending an event wearing a saree and she looks breathtakingly beautiful in the ethnic attire that you won’t be able to take your eyes off her. Katrina is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and her style is undoubtedly global. Scroll below to take a look at her style statement from last night.

Advertisement

Katrina is super popular on social media with over 66 million followers on Instagram. She’s not only known for her acting skills but also style statement. Her aesthetic Instagram feed is enough to give you an idea of her fashionable taste palette and she also happens to be a fitness freak and never misses an opportunity to sweat it out in the gym.

Advertisement

Coming back to her latest stylish appearance, Katrina Kaif walked the red carpet for 67th Filmfare Awards with Government Of Maharashtra, Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Bharat actress was seen wearing a net saree by ace designer Sabyasachi with embellishments on it. The saree was in green and red colour with a matching glittery blouse which came with straps.

The beauty as usual kept it classic and chic with her outfit and accessorised her saree with drop earrings and went for minimalistic makeup with smokey eyes and nude pink lips and flushed cheeks with highlighter on the face as well as collarbone accentuating her features.

Katrina Kaif kept her tresses open with side parting and she officially won the red carpet game with her desi look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

What style! What glamour! And what class! There’s absolutely no one like Katrina Kaif in the entertainment industry.

What are your thoughts on her latest desi look? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Tara Sutaria Sets Temperature Soaring As She Turns Showstopper Wearing A Navy Blue Lehenga With 3D Effect, Looks Chic, Classy & S*xy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram