Television diva Ankita Lokhande is one of the most loved actresses of tinsel town. After raising to fame with her much-loved character of Archana in Pavitra Rishta, she became a household name. She not only carved a niche for herself in the industry but also managed to make a special corner in everyone’s heart. In December last year, the Manikarnika actress got married to the love of her life Vicky Jain in a big fat Indian wedding.

Mrs Jain follows a huge fan following and every time she posts a photo on social media, she takes the web by storm.

Recently, Ankita Lokhande got everyone’s heart racing when she stepped out to channel her inner diva. This afternoon, the Pavitra Rishta actress was snapped by shutterbugs as she went desi looking ethereal in a saree. For her latest appearance, Ankita sported a white saree with a lace border and paired it with a strappy blouse. She paired her saree look with a Kundan necklace and two kadhas in her right hand. Tying her hair in a low ponytail she looked no less than a Bollywood diva.

Ankita Lokhande looked like a true-blue newlywed as she paired her attire with a soft glam look. She rounded off her look with a small bindi, sindoor and light pink lipstick. Check out the video below:

Ain’t she a vision in white?

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande is making headlines majorly owing to her personal life. Mrs Lokhande was recently subjected to trolls when she posted a photo with her husband Vicky Jain from a party in Goa. As her husband was seen holding her belly, netizens were curious to ask if they are pregnant.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s poo bani Parvati look? Do let us know.

